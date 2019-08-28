Transcript for Spotlight on black tech newsletter as National Black Business Month comes to a close

We've told you already that August is black business month and we've been highlighting some incredible people of color with a really create a cut companies across all industries so. Today we're joined by Sharell Dorsey she's the founder of the plug. A daily tech newsletter investigating trends in covering founders innovators and investors. A color essentially these sores were black tech news so Sharell thank you for being with us today. Why did you feel they need to begin this newsletter. As well he's less forty opportunity joining you all and he'd be celebrating. Black is likely with ABC this morning settled immediately humanity and it's sad when we talk about unity chandelier. Was built in feature technology a lot of stories are very. Much the hearing about Bill Gates must her but no one was really likening GA BCT some bumps and eighty female Beatty black. Nady grounds and we're talking about looting that we're dealing with rigor BP acknowledges investors. Or not who works. On the next space and journalists help fill that happened in this TT tech. This news I was writing reading on here he can see the black and reached economy. Yeah eleven I was I was looking over at this morning what do you think are some common misconceptions about. Black people in the tech space. I didn't mind that a lot of the bearded that is with us here on our numbers are very badly just exist just. Each group out there and engineers readers and new words is tying on the line. Out of necessity. Huber kind of force narrowly comedies and and it we kind of look what segregation and present it there is weighing. So much opportunity act. That I am that it needs artists CDs sits on. The other lessons action as well is that. We're not creating high tech companies simply be done we see the growth at a glance at the rally new York new notes. Create multimillion dollar companies cancel their products we look at. That is out of are you are to console her company part hates you want it its anti trend here that's not really I don't really how I. Indonesian acts in united cell armor mostly having these conversations just around an eye. Which is great but we saw earlier that conversation which also includes as worry IDC mercy. Consumers V comedies these existing economies we're capital and resorts it is jobs being created. Our right Sharell Dorsey and just tell us really quick before we go where people can find your newsletter. Absolutely inside our daily briefing act TT insights dot com but let's. All right we really appreciated your amazing guys founder of the plug thanks for being with us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.