Transcript for Stocks up after days of plunging

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo welcome to ABC news live as the corona virus continues to spread more and more institutions. Are canceling events or shutting down outright. Yesterday we saw markets respond with the biggest dive since the crash of 1987. We're looking at the tally of cases right now worldwide. At least 134700. Case's at the moment. And so let's take a look at what the markets are doing as we open this morning chief economic correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Is there Rebecca I know we saw futures in the green what's it looking like as we hit the open today. So stocks are surging higher at the open here Diane and I'm just looking down. As the markets are getting opened up 5%. Right off the opening bell. And you can attribute that to a handful of factors first of all you have the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve minutia and looking like Washington is getting closer to a form of economic stimulus a deal. That is going to help cushion some of the economic blow from this disease you also have the fact that on Wall Street. Yesterday the news coming in about the NBA cancellations March Madness to Disney World shut down Broadway shut down for the time being. These are not positive headlines but the weave it. Wall Street view is this is getting a clearer sense of certainty about the impact. Of what these diseases causing for the US economy for so many weeks now. It's been like this slow moving train what can we actually expect what is going to be the economic response what is going to be the individual response. Getting a clearer picture of exactly how companies how corporate America is going to react getting a clearer picture. That washing tin is on board with some form of economic stimulus. That's certainty even though it's not necessarily a positive. Think it's this certainty is what makes it positive it. Well good to see that traders at least are feeling more confident in the economics. Of this whole thing and hopefully get people are also feeling more secure. In how the government is handling the containment of all of this and we'll get into that more a little bit later Rebecca that. Do expect to see. This confidence today for for the rest of the day were for the foreseeable future if we continue to see progress out of Washington. Well prime percent of black. Clinton is certainly going to be useful but this is still very much a dated a scenario because the disease itself is still. This great uncertainty in and like I mentioned before you have. Some of that uncertainty around how businesses will respond you adds certainty to some degree around how Washington will respond but still the big unknown. Is the disease itself and as we heard from doctor about G earlier this morning from the CDC. He said he still believes that we haven't hit peak yet that there are still going to be some trouble ahead and he said in terms of his expectations of how long. This disease is going to last in the US and how long it's going to be an impact in the US in his interview with Cecilia Vega this morning on GMA. He said anywhere from two weeks to eight weeks. That's a big difference in terms of the amount of business that would be shut down the impact obviously on human lives and we talked about this before Diane. Number one here is human beings life Battie is the most important thing so when we talk about the act not the economy. When we talk about the stock market and the potential consequences. That is secondary to the number one thing which is human life diet and that is the main concern right now Rebecca Jarvis and lost eight thanks Rebecca.

