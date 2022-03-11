Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes offer to buy Twitter

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth speaks with Bloomberg reporter Sarah Frier about Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter and how it could affect the company’s future.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live