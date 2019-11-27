Toys 'R' Us is back: Iconic retailer reopens after closing all stores in 2018

The revamped Toys "R" Us makes its official comeback at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey on Wednesday with a soft opening.
1:09 | 11/27/19

