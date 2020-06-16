Transcript for Ulta CEO reveals new store safety measures amid reopenings

If you know a thing or two about cosmetics you probably have been the Ulta, the largest beauty brand offering budget beauty brands, while sales were down at start of the lockdown, the company is seeing positive signs of recovery. Here to tell us the future of the beauty business post-pandemic is the CEO, Mary Dillon. More than 900 Ulta stores are offering curbside pickup. 650 open for retail. So tell us how are you keeping employees and your customers safe? Yes, thank you, Amy. Listen, first of all, we have over 90% of our stores ready and open in some way, shape or form. Whether it's curbside pickup. Ulta beauty to go. We have about 800 stores open and salons. Safety has been the foremost idea in our mind from the very start, safety of our guests and our associates. We want to bring the fun of Ulta beauty back. But do it in the way that's safe for everyone. And I think we have done that. We have something called shop safe standards. Things like associates do a wellness check before their shift, certainly we have social distancing, we have hand sanitizer stations, increased sanitation throughout. A couple of other things -- our testers are now for display only and also face mask and facial coverings. Our associates are wearing them. We encourage our guests to do to keep everyone safe. I know sampling products has been a very important part of in-store shopping of Ulta beauty. I have to ask, is this the end of makeup testing? You're right, fun and discovery, that's what the beauty category is all about. It's an opportunity for innovation. First of all, you can see our testers, you don't touch them. The exciting news, we've been innovating in this space for a while and I'm excited for people to try the Ulta glam lab application, which is in the Ulta beauty app. A fun, interactive, virtual way to try things on. It's so realistic, it's amazing. You can try over 4,000 products and we're adding more every day. Everything from what a lip color might look like, a cheek color, matching your shade for foundation and even to try on lashes and have a whole new hair color. It's a fun, exciting way to do it at home or in our stores. Associates will be here ready to help. Fun, exciting and most importantly safe. Tell us, Mary, what have your sales been like during this pandemic? Well, it's been interesting. We made the difficult but the important decision to close our stores. We have over 1200 in the U.S. But our e-commerce has been operating throughout. Our distribution centers have been up and running. Our teams have done a great job. We saw a demand to e-commerce spike right away. E-commerce has been very strong for us. Last quarter, it was up 100% from a year ago. We added curbside pickup, a new and exciting way to come up, place your order, safe delivery of that right in your store and we have stores open and our salons. People are coming out and wanting to shop at Ulta beauty. Knowing they can trust us to do it in the safest possible way. I know your stores are doing something, Mary, for healthcare workers on the front lines, tell us about that initiative. Yeah, thank you so much for asking. It's so important to us. Honestly, I think it's a small thing that we can do to help our healthcare heroes. So, when an Ulta beauty stores open in your area, in the first month, if you're a healthcare workers, bring in your I.D. And you'll get a half-price hair cut and style. A way to thank everybody. We know that people are anxious to get their hair cut again. That's a really big deal. Mary Dillon, thank you so much for joining us today. We appreciate it. Best of luck. Thank you.

