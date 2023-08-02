US Fitch credit rating downgraded from AAA to AA+

Plus, CVS is set to lay off 5,000 employees in an effort to cut costs, and Overstock.com now reroutes to a Bed Bath and Beyond site just months after Overstock acquired the company.

August 2, 2023

