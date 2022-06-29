Weekly jobless claims report shows 262,00 people filed unemployment claims

Wholesale prices are up 9.8% over the last year as of July, and 262,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, an increase of 14,000 from the week before.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live