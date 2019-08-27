-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer at the VMAs
-
Now Playing: The viral Lizzo teacher on the VMA red carpet
-
Now Playing: VMAs brings the glitz, glamour and entertainment
-
Now Playing: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin, husband appear in court for 'Varsity Blues' hearing
-
Now Playing: Fetty Wap's ‘Birthday’ surprise for Keke
-
Now Playing: Dr. Ruth answers your sex questions
-
Now Playing: Watch Kane Brown, Marshmello live on ‘GMA’ in VR
-
Now Playing: Gary Clark Jr. performs 'Pearl Cadillac' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 2 ‘Bachelor Nation’ couples find their happily ever after
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott steal the show at MTV VMAs
-
Now Playing: Facebook is reportedly testing a new app called Threads
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: John Paul Jones feuds with Derek
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Niecy Nash shares what she's up to as an 'empty nester'
-
Now Playing: Ari Lennox discusses 'Black Girls Rock' and upcoming tour
-
Now Playing: Epcot transformation coming to Disney World by 2021!
-
Now Playing: D23 Expo kicks off