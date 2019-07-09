2019 New York Fashion Week

More
ABC gets a look inside the Laurence & Chico Spring and Summer 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week.
3:00 | 09/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2019 New York Fashion Week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"ABC gets a look inside the Laurence & Chico Spring and Summer 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65445468","title":"2019 New York Fashion Week ","url":"/Entertainment/video/2019-york-fashion-week-65445468"}