Now Playing: Anna Wintour to share tips for success in new class

Now Playing: 2019 New York Fashion Week

Now Playing: The Browns Sure Have Been Bad

Now Playing: Woman falls 500 feet to her death hiking at Yosemite National Park

Now Playing: Ex-Marine facing weapons charge held on $200k bond

Now Playing: 3 senior leaders of embattled Navy SEAL 7 team relieved of duty

Now Playing: Mechanic accused of sabotaging plane with 150 on board

Now Playing: Recognizing the Coast Guard teams bringing aid to the Bahamas

Now Playing: Firefighters, community on edge with Southern California wildfires

Now Playing: Feds pushing for prison time for Felicity Huffman in college scam

Now Playing: Bahamas officials warn of ‘unimaginable’ death toll

Now Playing: Dorian hits Outer Banks with 100 mph winds, 14 inches of rain

Now Playing: 5th death in U.S. linked to vaping

Now Playing: Chaplain recalls visiting Mark Gerardot after wife killed girlfriend and then herself

Now Playing: ABC investigation: Air marshals in crisis

Now Playing: Storm recovery underway in Carolinas

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian brings heavy rain, dangerous winds in Carolinas

Now Playing: Houston to host Democratic debate

Now Playing: The crisis in the Bahamas revisited by journalists who were on the ground