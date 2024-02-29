America Ferrera on her 1st Oscar nomination for 'Barbie'

ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down with actress America Ferrera to discuss her Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress for her role as a Mattel employee in “Barbie.”

February 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live