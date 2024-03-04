Ammunition supplier on ‘Rust’ film set to testify in Hannah Gutierrez-Reed trial

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire talks about how new testimony could persuade jurors.

March 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live