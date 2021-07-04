Andra Day on power of music and making history playing Billie Holiday

Day is the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe for best actress since Whoopi Goldberg won in 1986. Day speaks about the role of music in social change, her favorite Holiday song and more.
5:29 | 04/07/21

