Artist Questlove says rap beef between Kendrick Lamar, Drake went too far

The Roots drummer and producer said “Hip hop is truly dead’ in an Instagram post criticizing the rappers’ “mudslinging” diss tracks that spoke on women and children.

May 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live