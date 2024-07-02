Author recounts stories and secrets from decades in public relations industry

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with Phil Elwood about his book, “All the Worst Humans: How I Made News for Dictators, Tycoons, and Politicians,” as he peels back the curtain on the world of PR.

July 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live