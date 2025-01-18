Bad Bunny makes waves with new album

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has sold out his residency in Puerto Rico after his wildly successful new album.

January 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live