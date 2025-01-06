Bad Bunny’s love letter to Puerto Rico in new album, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Latino studies professor Vanessa Diaz about how Bad Bunny’s album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” reflects Puerto Rico.

January 6, 2025

