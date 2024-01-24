'Barbie' star sings praises of director and co-star after Oscar snubs

Ryan Gosling is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in "Barbie." But, the actors said he was disappointed Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig weren’t nominated in two big categories.

January 24, 2024

