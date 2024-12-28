Bears enjoy frozen pond at New York sanctuary

Two Syrian brown bears enjoyed a frozen pond in their enclosure at a New York sanctuary. One of them was seen licking, rolling and jumping on the ice

December 28, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live