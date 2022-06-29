Bretman Rock talks mental health and turning internet popularity into fame

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth travels to Hawaii to visit the place Bretman Rock became a superstar, where he discusses breaking the stigma of going to therapy as a Pacific Islander.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live