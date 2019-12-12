Transcript for Buyer returns iconic jacket to Olivia Newton-John with a message

A man who is hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John. Reunited the actress with a gift from her past the video shows it Newton-John and wrapping the gifts. He signed was the iconic leather jackets. She wore in Greece the Jackie was auctioned off last month for 243000. Dollars which went to. Newton John's cancer charity but the fan who bought it. Stay or. It she says it will go on display at. Her cancer senator would respect you notice we blurred his face he didn't want to be known it was an anonymous clearly her selfless how sweet is that gives a doctor about. So he felt for very good person.

