Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem after Trump imposes tariffs

Ottawa Senators fans could be heard booing the U.S. national anthem before Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada.

February 2, 2025

