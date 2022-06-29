Chris Morrow on the interview process

Chris Morrow, writer of “Summer of '85,” talks about his Audible original docuseries about Philadelphia when it was rocked by the bombing of the MOVE headquarters and the Live Aid concert.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live