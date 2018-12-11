Country Music Awards Interview, Day 1: Jon Pardi

More
Jon Pardi talks about giving up his throne in the new artist category.
0:59 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Country Music Awards Interview, Day 1: Jon Pardi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59148578,"title":"Country Music Awards Interview, Day 1: Jon Pardi","duration":"0:59","description":"Jon Pardi talks about giving up his throne in the new artist category.","url":"/Entertainment/video/country-music-awards-interview-day-jon-pardi-59148578","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.