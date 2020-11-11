Transcript for Country music stars share what it means to be 'country strong': Part 6

What does the word country strong mean to you? I feel like country strong is just resilience, you know, in the midst of whatever might be gon in the world, you know, whether it's a pandemic, whether it's racial issues, whether it's weather, tornadoes. You know? I mean, immediately, what comes to mind is the tornadoes, and like you said, there were ople jumping out with chainsaws and cutting trees out of people's yards immediately while it was still raining. That's country strong. Country strong is where diversity and truth collide. And singing truth to power. I think that that is country strong. Country music in 2020 is resilient, innovative, evolving, strong and alive and well and is very, very much looking forward to 2021. I think it's -- country music is becoming an even prouder genre, in a good way. There's a lot of adjectives to describe 2020 and all I know to do is lay my head down at night and pray for positive things and better things. You know, we're all sitting here and we're sitting around one of all of our favorite places to be, this circle right here. Yes. Because, you know, it comes from the Ryman and it's here because, I always say the Thi that really gets me every time is the walk up here is -- to know that hank Williams Sr. And Patsy cline stood here. Right there. Yeah. You know -- Deford Bailey stood right there. Right there. You know, and I think this is a good time for us to sing that song that really is, is the heart and soul of this. Yeah. Let's do it. You think? Let's do it. Let's do it. You want to kick it off? I sure will. I was standing by my window on a dark and cloudy day when I saw a hearse come rolling to carry my mother away well the circle be unbroken by and by lord by and by there's a better home awaiting in the sky lord in the sk well the circle be unbroken by and by lord by and by there's a better home awaiting in the sky lord in the sky there's a better home awaiting in the sky lord in the sky

