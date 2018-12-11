Transcript for Country stars reflect on 10 years of 'Countdown to the CMAs' specials: Part 6

Reporter: Most people know I'm a southern girl, very proud of my southern roots. Even had my first broadcasting job spinning country music records for a small radio station in Louisiana, wfpr 14 country. And tonight, I have the pleasure of hosting a special with some of country's biggest stars. Good evening. From Nashville, and from what is arguably the most famous stage in country music, this is the home of Nashville royalty. We're not just counting down the top 15 crossover songs, we're having a concert. Since we are in music city, what do you say we get right to it? I love robin. I mean, but I thought she and I kind of had like a thing, you know, like a really special thing, but then I realized everybody loves robin, so she's like friends with pretty much everyone in Nashville now. Ten years ago and robin really started, you know, coming to Nashville. She saw something special in the city, saw something special in the music. So it was a really big deal for country music and for Nashville. Reporter: Ladies and gentlemen, please help me welcome to the grand ole opry stage -- When you started, you know, doing robin's special -- ??? everybody let's rock ??? that was when one of those times that I thought, "This is crazy, this is actually a cool time. I'm actually becoming a part of country music." ??? Almost heaven West Virginia ??? I love that robin gives all the artists that kind of freedom to just run with it and find something that means something to them and be able to perform that. The way country music has been embraced on such a national level thanks to people like robin for the last ten years, it's really helped us as artists kind of grow our careers. ??? Country roads take me home to the place I belong ??? ??? West Virginia ??? ??? mountain mama take me home country roads ??? ??? all my memories gather round her ??? ??? stranger to blue waters ??? ??? dark and dusty painted on sky ??? ??? misty taste of moonshine teardrops in my eye country roads take me home ??? ??? to the place I belong ??? ??? West Virginia mountain mama ??? ??? take me home country road ?????? Reporter: Ten years. It's been my honor, and an absolute pleasure. I'm robin Roberts. Good night, and good country.

