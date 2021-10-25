Darryl DMC talks new children's book

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with hip-hop pioneer Darryl "DMC" McDaniel about his new children's book "Darryl's Dream," which is about adversity, creativity, confidence and finding your voice.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live