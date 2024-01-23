Diane Warren reacts to her 15th Oscar nomination

ABC News Live Anchor Kayna Whitworth and Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis talk with songwriter Diane Warren about her best original song nomination for “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin' Hot.”

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live