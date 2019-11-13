Dolly Parton, from her ‘Tennessee Mountain Home’ to superstardom: Part 1

The country music icon talked about her humble beginnings, being married for 53 years and building Dollywood. “It feels good that I have been able to see so many dreams come true,” she said.
8:32 | 11/13/19

Dolly Parton, from her 'Tennessee Mountain Home' to superstardom: Part 1

