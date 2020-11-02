Transcript for Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins the WWE

Factored Dwayne the rock Johnson appears ready to follow in her father's footsteps eighteen year old Simone Johnson is prepared to step into the wrestling ring. Simone is fine tuning your skills on the matter at a WWE facility in Orlando and of course she comes from a long line of legends she's keeping a family tradition alive her father grandfather and great grandfather. All wrestlers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.