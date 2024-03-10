Most egregious Oscars snubs of all time

No one likes when one of their favorites is denied a nomination. ABC News' Chris Connelly takes a look at those who notoriously got left out.

March 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live