'The fact that he is out of the ICU is reassuring': Dr. Sutton on Bronny James

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Darien Sutton on 18-year-old basketball star Bronny James suffering from cardiac arrest and what to do when such events occur.

July 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live