Transcript for Grammy nominee Ashley McBryde on Garth Brooks

For the first pedals I got a text from you know it's like with the way apple works. It might say may be actually type text you sent a text or maybe Garth Ennis says is this the correct information for actually Friday and I'm like this you like this Garth Brooks no way. And I text back yes sir just in case he said can I call you tomorrow when fifteen via. Yes sir and he calls it it's legit Garth Brooks. And he asked about gurgling nowhere in a bottle and forty foreign want to know about my family and upbringing my parents and that was their health and that I didn't even know who's gonna cover the song until later in the year when he did it in Tacoma and Spokane. And didn't he he did send out an email attacks to say we're gonna turn on the live record which is insane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.