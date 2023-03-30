Group Chat: MLB’s new rules set to debut on opening day

The new rules are aimed at speeding up the games in an effort to appeal to younger audiences, but not everyone is a big fan of the new guidelines.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live