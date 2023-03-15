High school athlete makes history as 1st to sign NIL deal with the Jordan brand

Kiyomi McMiller, one of the top women's basketball prospects in the class of 2024, signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Jordan brand, making history as the first high schooler to do so.

March 15, 2023

