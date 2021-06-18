Hip-hop becomes seen as a credible music genre with widespread appeal: Part 2

Faced with a growing trend toward misogynistic lyrics in rap in the 1990s, female MC's held their ground by responding with empowering messaging. Queen Latifah became a model for female empowerment.

