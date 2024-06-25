Hollywood's Walk of Fame set to add music royalty and award winners

Big names in music, TV and film have been chosen to get stepped on. Prince joins actor Courtney B. Vance and TV science guy Bill Nye on the list of entertainers receiving Hollywood stars.

June 25, 2024

