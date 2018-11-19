Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg shares her favorite things

Now Playing: "I'm Coming Home" airs Thanksgiving Night at 10/9c on ABC

Now Playing: Brian Tyree Henry discusses his role in new thriller 'Widows'

Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' semi-finals recap: A jaw-dropping double elimination

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Lady Antebellum

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Midland

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Lauren Alaina

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: LANCO

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Kacey Musgraves

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Old Dominion

Now Playing: Steve McQueen discusses his new thriller 'Widows'

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Maddie and Tae

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Kelsea Ballerini

Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Brett Young

Now Playing: The Real Housewives of New Jersey turn 'Goodfellas' in season 9

Now Playing: Luke Bryan on getting personal for his ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'

Now Playing: Inside ComplexCon Weekend

Now Playing: 'Country Music's Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight' airs Sunday at 10/9c

Now Playing: Claire Foy on 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' and her Emmy-winning 'Crown' role