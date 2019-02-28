Now Playing: Tyler Perry on his success: 'I believe in taking the risk to better yourself.'

Now Playing: Man accused of stealing Oscar statuette in Los Angeles breaks his silence

Now Playing: R. Kelly's younger brother speaks out, says he's afraid the singer might harm himself

Now Playing: Kendall Jenner wears daring black dress on Vanity Fair red carpet

Now Playing: Highlights and historic moments from the 2019 Oscars

Now Playing: High school students behind Oscars short documentary winner

Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Cassie's father questions her relationship with Colton

Now Playing: Rome Flynn discusses pivotal role on 'How to Get Away With Murder'

Now Playing: A preview of Hollywood's biggest night

Now Playing: Marina de Tavira on the moment she was nominated for an Oscar

Now Playing: Cast of 'Black Panther' looks ahead to Oscars after SAG Award win

Now Playing: A look back at how the Best Supporting Actor nominees began their careers

Now Playing: A look back at the Best Actress nominees' road to the 2019 Oscars

Now Playing: Glenn Close on Oscar nomination: 'It is a profession that takes courage'

Now Playing: Will Lady Gaga win her 1st Oscar?

Now Playing: Spike Lee on his first Best Director nomination: 'Everything is timing'

Now Playing: Rami Malek on telling his immigrant mother he wanted to be an actor

Now Playing: Will Sam Rockwell win back-to-back Best Supporting Actor Oscars?

Now Playing: Oscar history of 'A Star Is Born'