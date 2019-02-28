An inside sneak peek at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

More
The new 14-acre land will open this summer at Disneyland.
2:14 | 02/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for An inside sneak peek at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61328713,"title":"An inside sneak peek at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge","duration":"2:14","description":"The new 14-acre land will open this summer at Disneyland.","url":"/Entertainment/video/inside-sneak-peek-disneys-star-wars-galaxys-edge-61328713","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.