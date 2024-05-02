John Leguizamo on his leading role in drama series 'The Green Veil'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with actor John Leguizamo about starring in "The Green Veil" and telling the story of Indigenous American families torn apart by government policies in the 1950s.

May 2, 2024

