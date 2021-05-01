John Ridley creates first Black Batman

More
Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley has teamed up with DC Comics on two new projects that reimagine classic superheroes in diverse ways.
6:19 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Ridley creates first Black Batman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:19","description":"Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley has teamed up with DC Comics on two new projects that reimagine classic superheroes in diverse ways. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"75046912","title":"John Ridley creates first Black Batman","url":"/Entertainment/video/john-ridley-creates-black-batman-75046912"}