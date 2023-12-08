Jonathan Majors’ accuser breaks down on witness stand during assault trial

ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky breaks down the emotional day in court for the misdemeanor assault trial of actor Jonathan Majors.

December 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live