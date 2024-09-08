Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl LIX

Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to take to the NFL's Super Bowl stage in February, becoming the only rap artist to headline the halftime show solo.

September 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live