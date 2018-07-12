Transcript for Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after homophobic comments resurface

Start a little a lot of people are going to be talking about today breaking news at a Hollywood actor comedian Kevin Hart has now stepped down as host of the Academy Awards and decision came just a short time after he had dismissed from the outcry over some anti gay 20% in the past. It was easy annaly Rao has been following this story all morning in handling this was quite a shock for us in the news June heard about it this morning so what's the latest. Yes people were just celebrating when he and made this announcement but you may remember back in 28 wild. When he producer of the Oscars Brett Ratner he stepped down a couple of days after making any gay slur he was Hughes co hosting. Or paired with the host at Eddie Murphy but this situation. Really getting people talking in part because the commenting question from Kevin Hart were made nearly a decade ago. The fallout came fast and a heart. Just two days after he was named hosted the Oscars calling it the opportunity of a lifetime on social media Kevin Hart ease stepping down. I just got off an academy in. That Kobe's say Kevin apologized it's feasible to. Or we're going to have to move all the fun. Earlier in his career heart standout material often including jokes about homosexuality. Several of his comments and tweets dean's home a full bit. So the pats pass them. It will be a lot has become a justice to its descent person just come out how to dress I've spoken on it. In his initial post about the controversy on Thursday part pushed back saying people change and grow and that he is in a different place than when he posted those 28 years ago. If you want to hold people. In a position where you always have to justify its Memphis. And do you. From the wrong guy man. But overnight announcing in a pair of tweets I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars. This is because they do not want to be a distraction. And going on to say I'm sorry that I hurt people. Now the academy has yet to respond to or name a coach a new host for the Oscars that air on ABC and a February 24. And heart also said that his goal is to bring people together not terrorists apart her Allen Maggie. Can't wait to see what happens next Italy Ralph thank you so much.

