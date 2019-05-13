Transcript for Legendary actress Doris Day dead at 97

Who. This and it has seen. In the 1950s Doris Day was America's sweetheart charming audiences and her leading men with her beautiful voice and bubbly personality. Sensors that yeah. She shared on screen romances with a Rock Hudson Cary Grant. Or keep you informed demise and remove. And Clark Gable. He finished. And there was a short real life romance with co star Ronald Reagan. Still day was no crucial hurt. This was her favorite role standing up to genes technique and love me or leave me. And then you'll see me. I because that makes me it true and I'm not a trend and I don't watch. And she made a fearsome Calamity Jane. But her voice smooth soul and won the wounds and van Zandt are. Yeah. Land need you will mean. Case Iran's Iran became her signature song lot of. He was also has been going on. I say it all the time because it's really what life as is in this case are. Day was married four times her third husband was also her manager. He died leading her millions of dollars in debt. She's ripped off in typical fashion on the doing station out. Pig she and her. The daily show with a hit running for five seasons that day had had enough of Hollywood. She moved to Carmel opened in in and started a foundation for animals. Years later when she was honored for her work on screen she told the audience it's been a wonderful life. Brandy hit ABC news Los Angeles.

