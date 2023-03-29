LeVar Burton: ‘Star Trek has always been ahead of the curve’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with father-daughter duo LeVar and Mica Burton about their roles on "Star Trek: Picard," the power of diversity and the "Reading Rainbow" host's feelings on book bans.

March 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live