'Lion King' fans from all over the world perform 'Hakuna Matata'

More
From Uganda and Russia to the New York subway, Israel, Italy and South Korea fans of "The Lion King" share their versions of the iconic song "Hakuna Matata."
1:17 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Lion King' fans from all over the world perform 'Hakuna Matata'
Oh well I am paying. A. But. And in Dayton. It's. Yeah. It's. And I'm he'd win yeah. Okay. There. Then Max had sent. Slightly. That sense.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"From Uganda and Russia to the New York subway, Israel, Italy and South Korea fans of \"The Lion King\" share their versions of the iconic song \"Hakuna Matata.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64356035","title":"'Lion King' fans from all over the world perform 'Hakuna Matata'","url":"/Entertainment/video/lion-king-fans-world-perform-hakuna-matata-64356035"}