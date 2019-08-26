'Lover' is best-selling album in US after 2 days

Taylor Swift’s new album sold about 450,000 copies Friday.
0:17 | 08/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Lover' is best-selling album in US after 2 days
Just two days after it was released Taylor swift's a lover has already become the best selling album of the year in the US. It's sold about 500000. Copies lover has a deep role in the previous champ the soundtrack. Soundtrack from pop star is born.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

