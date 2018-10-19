Transcript for 'The Old Man and the Gun' and 'Halloween'

Okay insomnia catered this weekend previewing the two movies at hoped to unseat venom at the box office ash and again this morning we're talking about this crime comedy film the old man and the gun star is 82 year old yes 82 year old Robert Redford. In the true life story forced Tucker. Current career criminal who escaped from sank Witten and embarks on an unprecedented string of high eighth. And Sissy Spacek stars as dual the man who loved. Roberts for. It's the timing has to deal right where does Seawright you make your move. So you are right. Look her in the eye any segment. This is a robbery. And you sure they don't like this question excuse me. He's ageing backwards and where does he play the old man or the guy grade I had an old man with a gun. Critics are loving the old man and begun giving it and 90% certified fresh on rotten tomatoes and one right. It hasn't he used to it that sucks he would and it's a mellow viva storytelling that isn't appreciated anymore but it's definitely worth revisiting very revisiting. And another says it feels both timeless and old fashioned an intensely enjoyable rock X. Wanted to see her loving that this film salt make the yes and on the other candidates that's one of Specter ms. Halloween the sequel OK so forget or at I think forget the eight sequels over the past forty years. Halloween is a direct sequel to the 1978 classic. Jamie Lee Curtis returning to their iconic role as Laurie strode into the final confrontation with Michael Myers is. For decades after she narrowly escaped just killing spree. We shouldn't. Can close it. I think sort. I'm. Beautifully to that he's on the other side you think you as they yet that was that was a security net expense there yet critics loved this below 2%. Certified fresh rotten tomatoes. New York Post what say you. Finally how it would has made a good Halloween sequels all it only took them forty years another critic adds. This is the sequel Halloween fans have been waiting for four decades really have been out. And I Richards hadn't met Jamie Lee Curtis luster from behind him I don't know if they are you hearing everything and. Obscure Rubin federal that the Halloween movies are scary movies this is the sequel directly after the original yes forget all the others and an adult I happen. And don't forget us this morning as after that.

