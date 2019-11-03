Now Playing: 'Get Out': Jordan Peele's directorial debut

Now Playing: Tyson Beckford dishes on new Chippendales residency

Now Playing: Stars come out for 'Dumbo' premiere

Now Playing: Fan banned from Utah arena after flap with Oklahoma Thunder basketball player

Now Playing: 911 call captures chilling moment after actor Luke Perry suffered stroke

Now Playing: Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson on cystic fibrosis awareness

Now Playing: Behind the scenes of the Broadway hit 'Be More Chill'

Now Playing: Exclusive first look at the new 'Aladdin' trailer

Now Playing: Andrew Rannells shares stories from his new memoir, 'Too Much is Not Enough'

Now Playing: What comes after the door knock on 'The Bachelor?'

Now Playing: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sequel in the works?

Now Playing: Explosive part 1 of 'The Bachelor' finale breaks all the rules

Now Playing: Fights erupt at multiple NBA games

Now Playing: 'Bachelor' sneak peek: Colton's dad asks if he's just 'wanting what you can't have'

Now Playing: Teen gets surprise of a lifetime from cast of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Now Playing: McKinley Belcher III discusses 'The Passage'

Now Playing: Artist draws hilarious cartoon recaps of 'The Bachelor'

Now Playing: Justin Bieber opens up about depression

Now Playing: Justin Bieber asks fans for prayers in emotional Instagram post