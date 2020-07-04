Transcript for New ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ app lets viewers play from home: Part 6

Jimmy Kimmel is about to host "Millionaire." Who should give him some advice? "A," big bird. "B," Alex trebek. "C," Guillermo. "D," Oprah. The answer is Alex trebek. Asking me to give Jimmy advice is sort of like asking me to give advice to yo-yo ma on how to play the cello. The stage is built, lights are set, cameras, ready to roll. Awaiting the celebrity contestants, each of whom is playing for charity. Anthony Anderson from "Black-ish" taking his shot at the million dollars. His confidence level, how high, again? Through the roof, but you never know. You know, it's easy to Monday morning quarterback. You know, there's no pressure on you. It's, like, "How could you not know the answer to that?" The real pressure begins once they're asking you the questions and you have to answer. Eric Stonestreet from "Modern family" says he's got a strategy. You know, my goal as an actor has always been to surprise people with my performances and tonight I'd like to at least surprise someone with my brain. I brought you pastries and coffees. This coffee has nothing in it. Stop being so literal. Renowned comic actor Catherine O'Hara. How's she faring? How confident? Confidence is not in my vocabulary right now. I've seen a lot of players talk about their strategy. But then in the seat, they all mention their strategy but say, "This doesn't seem to be working right now." You know, it's a whole different ballgame when you're actually in the lights and in that moment. And their charities may not be the only ones cashing in. This time some of the prize money could be won from your couch at home. First, people can watch the show and after, play along on an app for a chance to win. Those who do win split the pot. It is obviously a very challenging time to produce a show like this, but I think both the TV show and then the app game that takes place after the TV where from home viewers can win the same amount of money at home on an app that the celebrities win in this chair. It makes it completely different and it means we're gonna give away way more of disney/abc's money. That reminds me, I need to buy a cell phone. Yeah, a smartphone. He's won $1 million! In the series' two-decade run, viewers have seen player after player and host after host. I hosted millionaire for 11 years and they were some of the best experiences of my life, professionally. And to be part of that franchise that has delighted so many people all around the world, that gives me a great deal of pride. I just think it's such an important time for this show. It's such great family entertainment. You know, so many people grew up watching with their families and it just meant so much to them, and I can't wait. Now it's Jimmy Kimmel's turn to sit in the host's chair, but before he asks the first contestant that all-important question -- Who wants to be a millionaire? Jimmy asks America's first host for a lifeline. Do you have any advice for me? What should I do? What should I not do? What is the most important thing I should know going into this? What do you think? I think just the way you are. Be myself? Yes, you'll be great. You can watch the new celebrity "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Starting Wednesday, April 8th at 10:00 P.M. Eastern. I'm Chris Connelly, and for everyone here at ABC news, good night.

